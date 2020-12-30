WEATHER: What to expect on New Year’s Eve

The rain is a welcome change for many farmers in rural regions.

Backyard barbecue plans may be dampened at households across the Clarence Valley with possible thunderstorms forecast for New Year’s Eve.

Scattered showers hit the region late yesterday with rainfalls ranging from 39mm recorded at South Grafton to just 2.5mm at Yamba.

Following the cool change, maximum temperatures will remain in the mid to high 20s this week with a medium chance of showers throughout.

After a cloudy Wednesday in Grafton with a maximum of 26C, partly cloudy conditions are expected for Thursday with a maximum of 28C. However the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast an 80 per cent chance of 5mm to 10mm of rainfall with the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

There is an even greater chance of showers on Friday, with a maximum of 27C forecast.

Meanwhile Yamba can expect overcast and showery conditions with a maximum on 26C across the next three days.

BOM meteorologist Helen Reid said rainfall was not expected to be particularly heavy or persistent, but it may dampen some outdoor parties.

“From Wednesday, the devil is in the detail, but it looks like that Far North East corner may see a couple of showers late on Wednesday,” she said.

“For Thursday, again some showers, so possibly a wet New Year’s celebration, and then, from New Year’s Day onwards, even possibly into the new week, you can expect some thunderstorm activity.

“It’s not massive rain, but it’s not going to be dry for people to go down to the beach, if it’s still there.

“It’s not going to be sunny, but it’s not going to be torrential downpours either, unless you get a thunderstorm.”

Marine waters will be “messy” during the week, with no good news for surfers, fishermen or swimmers, the meteorologist said.

“I was trying to find a specific direction (for the wind) to pin down, but it’s just messy swell for the next week,” she said.

Grafton

Wed, Dec 30: 20C to 26C – showers, 5-10mm

Thurs, Dec 31: 19C to 28C – showers, 5-10mm

Fri, Jan 1: 19C to 27C – showers, 5-10mm

Sat, Jan 2: 19C to 27C – showers increasing, 5-10mm

Yamba

Wed, Dec 30: 22C to 26C – possible shower, 1-5mm

Thurs, Dec 31: 21C to 26C – possible shower, 5-10mm

Fri, Jan 1: 21C to 26C – possible shower, 5-10mm

Sat, Jan 2: 22C to 27C – possible shower, 1-5mm