WEATHER: More showers for the Valley

PREPARE for rain, rain and more rain this weekend in the Clarence Valley.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the current weather situation was due to a trough of low pressure over western New South Wales while a high pressure system south of Tasmania slowly moved east.

The trough is expected to linger over the inland through to Saturday, as the high extends a ridge along the New South Wales coast over the weekend.

While the huge storms of last weekend are not forecast, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting showers today and Sunday

Today the BOM is predicting a 40% chance of rain in the morning and afternoon. Saturday will also have a low of 19 and a high of 27 in Grafton.

More rain is predicted for tomorrow, however, with a 70% chance of showers in the afternoon and evening with 3-8mm of rain falling in Grafton.

Temperatures will reach a high of about 30 and a low of 18 in Grafton.