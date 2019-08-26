Weaver hits the lead in U.G.L.Y fundraiser

OUT IN FRONT: Debbie Weaver, who is taking on the "U.G.L.Y" bartender challenge at the Lawrence Tavern

OUT IN FRONT: Debbie Weaver, who is taking on the "U.G.L.Y" bartender challenge at the Lawrence Tavern Adam Hourigan

LAWRENCE Tavern's Debbie Weaver has hit the front of the fundraising leaderboard for this year's U.G.L.Y Bartender of the Year Competition.

With the fundraising competition hitting the half-way mark, Ms Weaver is currently leading the competition so far raising $7821.

Leukaemia Foundation CEO Bill Petch said Australians are urged to get behind their local bartender and venue to help them grab the title, while helping to support Australians living with blood cancer.

For the first time this year, Aussie bartenders were competing for the one national title with the highest fundraiser in 2019 taking home the inaugural trophy for the National U.G.L.Y. Bartender of the Year.

"Pubs and clubs are often the heart of local communities and we thank all of those Australians who are digging deep to help their local bartenders support the Leukaemia Foundation,” Mr Petch said.

"Unfortunately, most regional and rural Australians who are diagnosed with a blood cancer will have to leave their home, work and local community to relocate to a major city for their treatment. Funds raised by these amazing venues and their bartenders ensures a safe home while undergoing life-saving treatment.

"This vital support takes away the financial and emotional burden of finding and paying for accommodation, allowing them to focus on the most important thing - getting well. It also means families can stay together, close to their loved one during treatment, for as long as they need.”

Get behind the Lawrence Tavern's fundraising efforts by visiting their Facebook page.