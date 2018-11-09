Menu
Webb brothers (from left) Isaac, Peter and James at the Mothers' Memorial.
News

Webb Brothers to launch WWI tribute song on Remembrance Day

Peter Hardwick
by
9th Nov 2018 6:00 AM

THREE members of Toowoomba's popular Webb Family Music will launch a cover version of the famous song A Silent Night - Christmas 1915 on Sunday, Remembrance Day.

The Cormack McConnell song tells of Christmas Day 1915 when opposing soldiers of the British and German forces voluntarily downed weapons and met in peace in no man's land to exchange gifts and sing hymns together.

"They were human for Christmas Day but then the generals cracked down and they went back to killing each other the next day," Peter Webb said.

"We saw the song performed by (Irish vocal group) Celtic Thunder and that gave us the inspiration to cover it ourselves."

The Webb brothers have great-grandfathers who fought in the World War I, including one who fought on the Western Front where Christmas 1915 took place.

To view the video and song on Sunday, simply go to Webb Family Music and follow the YouTube link.
 

armistice a silent night christmas 1915 first world war remembrance day toowoomba
