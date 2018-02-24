Wedding bells ring loud in Yamba

SKIPPY STOPS BY: There were a few extra guests at this couples wedding at the Yamba Golf and Country Club.

SKIPPY STOPS BY: There were a few extra guests at this couples wedding at the Yamba Golf and Country Club. David Freund

THE wedding business is booming at the Yamba Golf Club, with the whole town reaping the benefits from an increase in couples hosting their nuptials in Yamba.

Yamba Golf Club general manager Luke Stephenson said their wedding bookings are up 50 per cent on last year, and are heading towards hosting a record 16 for 2018.

"It's going to be a record year for us by the time 2018 is over,” Mr Stephenson said.

"By the end of the year we expect we'll be up by 80 per cent on last year's figures.”

Mr Stephenson said the increase in numbers was a reflection of the club's efforts in expanding their business.

"We're definitely focusing on trying to pick up more weddings, we're a golf club and that's our main business but we're also trying to venture out into catering and functions,” he said.

"That was the basis of building our new deck in 2016, which has a bar and cafe and seats about 130 people, so that's definitely an attraction with the increase in popularity of al fresco style weddings.

"We're starting to attract more out-of-towners as well as locals who have been booking with us.”

Mr Stephenson said with the record number of weddings, there's a ripple effect throughout the whole community.

"The people who are coming to town for the weddings are staying in accommodation, they're having breakfast in town and are spending coin on not just the wedding,” he said.

"It's definitely a contribution that's being made which is what every regional town needs, so we're happy to contribute.”