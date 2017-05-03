Wedding chaos makes it to the stage

There Goes the Bride at the Pelican Playhouse.

IT'S chaotic, but everything about it works.

The Pelican Playhouse's latest production, There Goes the Bride, is one stuff up after another.

There are characters forgetting names, invisible flappers, fabulous hats, head injuries and a whole lot of other incredible things creating a recipe for disaster, but that's exactly what makes the production so good.

The audience get their very own viewing of a wedding falling to pieces in every way possible.

From the father of the bride, Timothy Westerby (Roger Millard), stealing flowers from the bouquet to an advertising deal that must be done on the day of the wedding, it's one disaster after another.

Not to mention the brilliant performances put on by all the actors, who hold it all together, mostly, even when they forget a line. But it mattered little because who could keep their head on straight with so much going on?

While every character on stage is captivating and engaging, it's the grandmother of the bride who steals the show.

Rhonny Mackenzie, who plays the fantastic Daphne Drimmond, has her role as the horrid mother-in-law down to a tee. Her ability to flip from caring mother and grandmother to the devil in 0.5 seconds is both brilliant and hilarious.

Daphne is both snooty, stroppy and completely self-obsessed. She's more worried that her outfit may go to waste than whether the wedding will actually go ahead or not.

Jill Winitana, mother of the bride Ursula Westerby, deserves a special mention too for her stellar performance and ability to stay composed throughout the chaos.

If you feel like you need a night of laughter and entertainment, There Goes the Bride is what you're looking for.

Unfortunately Merve Prior, who played father of the groom Charles Babcock, last week has had to pull out of the play and has been replaced by Stephen North.

There Goes The Bride will be performed at the Pelican Playhouse on Friday and Saturday from 7.30pm and Sunday at 2pm. Tickets are available from South Grafton News and Gifts 6642 3027.