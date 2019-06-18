WEDDING PLANS: Iconic hotel's view to be the best

BIG PLANS: Pacific Hotel part-owner Jack McIntosh says the time is right to renovate.

THE word "iconic" is used about many properties in Yamba but few truly reflect its meaning like the Pacific Hotel.

Perched high over Yamba's Main Beach with uninterrupted views of the ocean, it is, as part-owner Jack McIntosh says, an amazing piece of real estate.

Now, with a development application before Clarence Valley Council for a two-stage extension, the owners are looking to create the best wedding and function centre in the area.

"And it will be," Mr McIntosh said.

The development, expected to cost about $3.5 million, will extend upon an existing function room downstairs, opening it up into a venue capable of sitting 200 people with a small deck.

The deck of the main floor of the pub will be extended over the roof of the new function centre for use during the day.

"The room can be used in different configurations, so you can have a smaller room for nibble-type weddings rather than seated," he said.

The hotel had previously applied for extensions to the bottom storey but economic circumstance and issues meant they didn't go ahead.

"These are the best set of plans we've had," Mr McIntosh said.

"The plans before have been good but nothing like these."

With the function room looking to cater to a burgeoning wedding market in town, Mr McIntosh believed it was the right time to go ahead.

"Our architect has been working with a wedding venue specialist in Byron, who's come down here and said that there's no venue up there that will come near this," he said.

"They're all out in the country but at 10.30pm they've got to close and bus them out. We have the on-site accommodation and licence to go through to midnight."

Included in stage two of the renovation is 22 units to be built alongside the hotel, including extra underground parking, and renovating existing rooms in the hotel.

"We're redoing them to a 4.5-star standard," he said.

"The only thing stopping them being five-star is we don't have 24-hour service.

"There is a real demand for the rooms - the ocean-front rooms currently have a 96 per cent occupancy rate."

Mr McIntosh, who said they were coming up on 30 years of ownership of the pub, said they had seen Yamba change dramatically over the years.

"The winter used to be so quiet," he said.

"Now it's all year round."