WEDDING: Urquhart gets the medal and her man

SHE may have a Commonwealth Gold Medal, but last week, Yamba squash star Donna Urquhart said that she had "the biggest win of all" - but it took some organising.

She married fellow professional squash player Greg Lobban last week, and after a more than a year organis ing the right time, it all went perfectly.

"We wre just over the moon with it, we could not believe it all went so well, considering it was a crazy task a few days after the Commonwealth Games," she said.

"We'd spent more than a year leading up to it so that once we were at the games we didn't have to worry about it."

Held on Lovers Point last week, the pair exchanged vows with guests sitting on picnic rugs on the secluded Yamba headland.

"It was very reflective of us. We were pinching ourselves just how magical it was."

The ceremony was timed after the games, so that many of Greg's Scottish family, who had already decided to travel to Australia to watch him compete, could attend the wedding as well, after the pair held a party back in Scotland at Christmas for those who couldn't attend.

And as for fitting in dress shopping between a busy international lifestyle of competing, Donna said the dress was sitting in a Brisbane boutique for over a year waiting for her.

"I found the dress in Edinburgh the middle of last year by a Spanish designer, and I checked whether I could get it in Australia," she said.

"It was stocked in Brisbane, so I organised that I'd pick it up when I came back over, but it was sitting there for nearly a year, I think they though I was the least keen bride they'd ever seen.

Donna Urquhart before her wedding day. Adam Hourigan

The big day came less than a week after Donna won her first Commonwealth Games gold medal alongside Cameron Pilley in the mixed doubles, and Urquhart said she had long dreamed of grabbing the gold, especially in front of her home crowd.

"I won bronze in Delhi, but I'd always hoped I could do better. It was just unbelieveable... and to hear the anthem, I was so happy, you couldn't wipe the smile off my face," she said.

Donna said the opportunity to play in front of the home crowd was exciting, but also came with the added pressure of expectation. Together with Cameron in the mixed, and with partner Rachel Grinham, who she won bronze in the women's doubles with, she said she was able to use it to her advantage.

"I think it's the most relaxed I've ever been before a big event, and Cameron was such a great partner. Every time we walked out we just looked at each other and said 'let's just enjoy this moment and remembr how cool it is'.

"Having a home games, and hoping everything comes together for it, it was everything I could've dreamed of."