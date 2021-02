Every week The Daily Examiner asks readers to share their thoughts on what made them smile and/or what got under their skin in the local community. If you want to give a thumbs up or thumbs down to something that happened this week, here's the place to share your thoughts!

Simply log into your account (it's free to join) and post your comment in the "add comment" field below.

(Please be advised any advertising or defamatory material will be deleted).