Weekend away nightmare ends up in court case

A CORINDI Beach couple's weekend away from their five children degenerated into a court case in Maclean Local Court after alcohol fueled domestic violence reared its ugly head.

Chaise Perry, 34, and his partner of 16 years were at a popular holiday resort for their short break when a boozy afternoon and evening went horribly wrong.

Perry was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm for the injuries he inflicted on his partner in Yamba on September 2.

Police said the couple started drinking at their accommodation, then went to a popular Yamba hotel, until about 11am when the victim decided she'd had enough.

As they left an argument broke out and as they walked further it progressively became more violent.

A witness told police he twice saw Perry chase the victim who fell to the ground cowering only for him to pick her up and drag her along.

The witness said the couple kept arguing and in the Yamba town centre he saw Perry punch her in head and push her off the kerb onto the road.

Another witness called police when he saw Perry punch the victim in the head for a second time.

When police caught up with the pair the victim said one of the punches had chipped a tooth and police noted swelling on her face and bruising beginning to appear.

In Maclean Local Court yesterday Chaise's defence solicitor said his client was extremely remorseful.

"For him to have behaved in such a manner to his partner does not seem real," he said.

He said Perry had written a letter full of his remorse for his action to his partner.

Magistrate Robyn Denes was pleased at Perry's early guilty plea and his sincere remorse for his actions.

But she said no amount of remorse would completely undo his action.

"Nothing will completely undo what has happened," she said. "Domestic violence means she'll always be a little bit worried about what happens next."

She also noted the couple were having a weekend away from their children.

"It's good the children were not there to witness this," she said.

She sentenced Perry to an 18 month good behaviour bond as well as placing him on an apprehended violence order.