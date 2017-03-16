WASHOUTS: What's on/off/postponed in the Clarence Valley

Wherrett Park in Maclean inundated with water after heavy rainfalls on Wednesday, 15th March, 2017.

AFTER more than 24 hours of heavy rainfall in the Clarence Valley, some organisations and groups have cancelled events happening this week.

With 64mm recorded at Grafton Airport, 114mm in Gulmarrad, 149mm in Yamba, and 178mm at the Wooli River Caravan Park, a lot of rain fell across the Clarence Valley catchment causing some sporting fields, such as Wherrett Park in Maclean, to flood.

Please email The Daily Examiner if the latest weather conditions have forced plans for your event to change so we can update this page accordingly.

Truck Drivers Memorial

THE Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club have postponed their Memorial Wall Service until April 1 due to wet weather.

The memorial was originally scheduled for 9.30am on Saturday.

For more information, email graftontruckclub@gamil.com

Lower Clarence Cricket Association finals

AT THIS stage the Lower Clarence Cricket Association has not made a final decision on the status of grand finals scheduled to be played this weekend.

LCCA secretary AJ Tory said the status of the games will depend on the weather over the coming days.

"At this point in time it's unlikely the matches will be played, but the grounds and fixtures committee will make that call later in the week," he said.

LCCA president Tim McMahon added there is a possibility a synthetic turf game could be moved to Iluka, but it will depend on the weather and the state of the grounds in Iluka.

Clarence River Jockey Club meeting postponed

CLARENCE River Jockey Club has postponed its Tradies' Race Day to Saturday afternoon after the track surface was deemed unfit for racing.

With the considerable amount of rainfall in Grafton yesterday and the continued fall overnight, there was localised flooding on the race track at the 1200m, 1000m and from the 700 to 500m marks.

The racing will now break from the barriers with a full eight-race meeting from 12.20pm. All acceptances from Thursday's postponed meeting will be included in Saturday's racing schedule.