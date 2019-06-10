VALLEY WRAP: Top stories you must read

Missed out on all the news in the Clarence Valley last week?

Missed out on all the news in the Clarence Valley last week? Adam Hourigan

Missed out on all the news around the Clarence Valley last week? Here's a wrap-up of our local coverage from 2-8 June, 2019:

WORTH A READ

Workers at the new Grafton Jail site are allegedly placing young lives at risk says one Ulmarra resident. "It's the fifth accident we've had near here in the past year and this time it was close to where the kids wait for the bus," he said.

Drivers continue to risk their safety and the safety of others on the road according to results from a roadside Traffic Task Force operation late last month. Issues of fatigue, general vehicle maintenance and drug and alcohol offences were the primary focus areas.

We just want one thing: land. For the last three years there have been fewer communities affected quite as much by the highway upgrade as the village of Harwood. Now they want something back in return.

How do you demolish an entire rail bridge and replace it with a 320-tonne version in three days? For the Grafton Bridge project at least, one meticulously planned step at a time. "We only get one shot at it... It will happen rain, hail or shine. There are no other windows this big to do the work."

"He was a good bloke" Jubilant banter often heard spilling out of the Good Intent Hotel at South Grafton was replaced by silence on Thursday evening when patrons and staff paid tribute to one of their own.

The Clarence Valley community hold the key to solve the murder of Lee Ellen Stace according to commander of the NSW Homicide Squad, Superintendent Scott Cook. A $1 million dollar reward is now on offer for any information relating to the Brooms Head teenager's murder.

Clarence Valley residents with NDIS packages will be forced to find new assistance as two major service providers downsize across regional Australia. "Some of our members have said they have had the same client for 15 years," Community and Public Sector Union Regional Organiser Asren Pugh said.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

John Grisham fantasy, no fun to live with

Watching movies where the police turn out to be the bad guys and the put-upon Everyman character must save the day is great fun. But according to Grafton solicitor Greg Coombes, living those fantasies is no fun at all.

No family deserves this horror

"No family deserves to lose a child - especially in such horrific circumstances. As a father, it sickens me to imagine how it must feel to have that grief drawn out over 22 years without any definitive answers."

We need to take job growth seriously

"We know we have the highest rate of youth unemployment, but it's high time the Clarence Valley addresses the lack of employment opportunities and subsequent drain of its young people."

TRAFFIC CHANGES

A temporary speed limit is in place on the Pacific Highway, South Grafton along with intermittent road closures in preparation for a new roundabout at the intersection of the Pacific and Gwydir Highways. This will be in effect for most of June.