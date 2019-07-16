Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

‘Weeks’ to test alleged drugs haul

by Lea Emery
16th Jul 2019 1:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are expected to take at least 10 weeks to test the drugs allegedly found in the home of a leading Gold Coast obstetrician.

Ashraf Hanafy, 57, was allegedly found with nine grams of ice, magic mushrooms, 27 and a half ecstasy tablets and cannabis in his Reedy Creek home after a police search on June 15.

He faces multiple drugs charges in the Southport Magistrates Court including possessing dangerous drugs and driving while affected by drugs.

The doctor is one of the country's leading obstetricians and was researching uterus transplants.

Hanafy was not required to appear in court today when the drug matter was heard.

Prosecutor Michelle Hassar told the court the drugs were sent for analysis on June 26.

No target date has been given for the results of the analysis but it is expected to take at least 10 weeks.

Magistrate Kerry Magee adjourned the matter to September 24 so the drug testing could be completed.

Earlier this month the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency suspended Hanafy's medical registration.

Hanafy has lost his privileges at John Flynn Hospital and was also suspended from teaching duties at Bond University.

drug bust drugs editors picks

Top Stories

    Local renters go without food to stay in homes

    premium_icon Local renters go without food to stay in homes

    News Charity organisation campaigning for housing reform, seeking donations for winter appeal

    Man’s body left three hours before found

    Man’s body left three hours before found

    Crime Man's body remained undiscovered for hours after truck crash

    • 16th Jul 2019 1:46 PM
    Police press conference over missing kids

    premium_icon Police press conference over...

    Video Acting Inspector Darren Williams talks as four children who drove from Rockhampton...

    Police identify van involved in hit-and-run death

    Police identify van involved in hit-and-run death

    Breaking Police believe he was the victim of a hit-and-run incident