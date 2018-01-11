Weighbridge closure costly for local businesses

The weighbridge is at 24 Through St, South Grafton, near the railway station.

A SPAT between the operators of Grafton's only public weighbridge and a Federal regulator has started to cost local businesses money and time.

The weighbridge, in Through St, South Grafton opposite the railway station, has been run for the past seven years by Daria Pty Ltd.

Managing director Harry Hayer said the company's licence had been revoked earlier this month after he and other family members refused to comply with recent Federal Government rules requiring all company officers undergo police checks.

He said this amounted to an invasion of privacy for his family-run company.

"My brothers and I have been running this operation for seven years without any issues," Mr Hayer said.

"Now the Federal Government has become involved and we have been told we need to have police checks.

"I don't like the idea of having to give our information over to the Federal Government. If they want to have them so badly they (the police) can get them themselves."

Mr Hayer brought up the matter with Member for Page Kevin Hogan, whose office emailed a response to Mr Hayer on Wednesday.

It said the Federal Government's National Measurements Institute required national police checks for all directors.

"National Police Checks are required as part of the application process for new and renewed public weighbridge licences to assist in determining whether the applicant complies with requirements of the National Trade Measurement Act 1960 relating to licence applications," the advice read.

"In particular, there is the requirement that the applicant has not been convicted of, or served any part of a term of imprisonment for, an offence involving fraud or dishonesty in the previous 10 years."

Mr Hogan said the company's licence had not been revoked.

"We're more than happy to roll it over, as long as the police checks are done," he said.

"They are simply part of a new national standard that everyone in this industry and many others must comply with."

The dispute has already begun to cost local businesses.

"We found another weighbridge at Townsend and sent our first car down there yesterday," said Grafton Toyota sales manager Wayne Cameron.

"We had to explain to the buyer why his new vehicle had about 120km on the clock."

Mr Cameron said there would be up to 25 vehicles a month taking about 90 minutes for the round trip.

"That's close to a week's working hours," he said.

"If it's a sales rep, that's time out of their day which will impact their wage."

"It's going to cost us and I know the other dealers in Grafton are going to have the same problems and the trucking companies will have problems as well."