Weighing in at 675g, Lisa-Maree is a survivor

SURVIVOR: Lisa-Maree King relaxes with her parents Kim and Patrick King. Contributed

MEMORIES of a traumatic birth rushed to the surface for Glenview grandmother Kim King as news of her grandson's premature arrival hit home.

Sullivan Codlin weighed 1430g when he was born by emergency caesarian section last Thursday.

His survival has been impressive but perhaps not to the same degree as his now 25-year-old aunt Lisa-Maree King.

Lisa-Maree was 675 grams, or one pound and eight ounces, when she arrived 15 weeks premature in 1993.

Kim King nurses her daughter Lisa-Maree King in Nambour Hospital in 1993 after Lisa was born more than three months prematurely. Contributed

Her mum Kim said she had been in a Brisbane hospital for four days trying not to give birth when Lisa-Maree made her way into the world.

"I sat on the toilet and she fell out," Mrs King said.

"But she didn't hit the water - I caught her."

What has become an embarrassing story for Lisa-Maree was far from that at the time.

Doctors gave her less than 10 per cent chance of survival.

"I was prepared for her to be born dead," Mrs King said.

But Lisa-Maree had one eye open and her chest was pumping when she was caught by her mother.

"I said 'you are going to be fine'."

The Daily ran a front page story when Lisa-Maree (pictured) came home three-and-a-half months later.

Mrs King, who was born six weeks premature herself, said she had the same reassuring feeling when she first laid eyes on Sullivan last week.

"I got that wave (of emotion) again - he is going to be okay."