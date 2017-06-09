21°
WEIGHT LOSS: Uni wants your help in new trial

Tim Howard
| 9th Jun 2017 11:39 AM
Being willing to tolerate feeling hungry is a weight loss technique a university student wants your help to test.
Being willing to tolerate feeling hungry is a weight loss technique a university student wants your help to test.

A NSW university is looking for people looking to try a weight loss technique with a difference, hunger tolerance.

The weight loss experience of University of New England Associate Professor John Malouff, inspired the study.

Recently he tried to shed two kilograms so that he could get down to the weight target he had set for himself - 40 years ago.

The secret to achieving his goal was practising hunger tolerance in the evenings and occasionally at other times.

His experience led to the idea for the thesis of psychology honours student Wendy Robertson.

Ms Robertson and A/Prof Malouff want to test if they can help other people increase their hunger tolerance using an online intervention tool and they are looking for participants, 18 years and older, to join in the study.

You will need an internet connection and the study will take about 90 minutes over two weeks to complete.

This project has been approved by the Human Research Ethics Committee of the University of New England (Approval No. HE17-085, Valid to 12/05 /2018) and all identifying information will be kept confidential.

Access to the study can be obtained by clicking on the following link.

A/Prof. John Malouff can be contacted on jmalouff@une.edu.au or by phone on 6773 3776.

