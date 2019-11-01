Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dru Schaffer is accused of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death following an incident at Mt Tarampa last year.
Dru Schaffer is accused of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death following an incident at Mt Tarampa last year. Ross Irby
Crime

Weightlifter in court over death of Mount Tarampa teen

Ross Irby
by
1st Nov 2019 1:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER international weightlifter Dru Schaffer has gone before an Ipswich court charged over the death of a 14-year-old girl.

Police charged Schaffer, 57, a taxi driver from Raceview, with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm at Mount Tarampa on Monday, October 8 last year.

Danielle Butterfield, 14, was riding her bicycle at 4.20pm when she was allegedly struck by an orange maxi taxi van travelling east on the Mount Tarampa Road.

She died from her injuries the following Wednesday after being airlifted to Queensland Children's Hospital Hospital in Brisbane.

Danielle had been riding the bicycle that afternoon on the way to feed her horses.

 

Mount Tarampa teen Danielle Butterfield
Mount Tarampa teen Danielle Butterfield Contributed

A police investigation led to Schaffer being charged over the matter nearly 12 months later.

In a brief first mention before Ipswich Magistrates Court, defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Schaffer was waiting outside the courtroom with his wife.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said Schaffer must sign his bail undertaking. However, Schaffer then walked into the courtroom.

Schaffer represented Australia in weightlifting at the 1986 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh.

No plea was required to the charge and the matter was adjourned to November 20.

More Stories

court court news death ipswich court ipswich courthouse
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teenager hospitalised following vicious unprovoked assault

        premium_icon Teenager hospitalised following vicious unprovoked assault

        Crime A TEENAGER was left battered, bruised and with a minor brain injury following an alleged attack in a shopping centre carpark

        • 1st Nov 2019 12:00 PM
        Iconic Grafton takeaway to close this Sunday

        premium_icon Iconic Grafton takeaway to close this Sunday

        Business Longtime favourite will shutdown this weekend

        Have your say on new Grafton bridge signage

        premium_icon Have your say on new Grafton bridge signage

        News Check out the extensive plans for the upgraded road network

        'I was hoping dad would tell us what happened to mum'

        premium_icon 'I was hoping dad would tell us what happened to mum'

        Crime Joshua Edwards revealed dad's fight with Sharon Edwards