Weir trots into town for barrier luncheon

Trainer Darren Weir reacts after Tosen Stardom won the Emirates Stakes on Stakes Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Saturday, November 11, 2017. (AAP Image/ Julian Smith) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Trainer Darren Weir reacts after Tosen Stardom won the Emirates Stakes on Stakes Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Saturday, November 11, 2017. (AAP Image/ Julian Smith) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Julian Smith

RACING: Before he has a chance to watch Tradesman fly around the Grafton Racecourse, leading trainer Darren Weir will be doing a bit of high-flying of his own as he attempts to entertain the crowd at the annual July Carnival barrier luncheon today.

The Ballarat trainer will take to the microphone alongside Sky Radio personality Shaun Cosgrove for the luncheon, where barriers for the July Carnival's two listed features, the Ramornie Handicap and the Grafton Cup, will be drawn.

While he will be sharing stories of his rise through the Australian trainers' ranks to the dizzying heights of a Melbourne Cup victory, Weir will also have a keen eye on the results of the draw.

With star galloper Tradesman nominated for the $160,000 G McMullan Contracting Grafton Cup (2350m) on Thursday, Weir knows a good barrier draw could make or break his stayer's chance to put a cherry on top of a tough Queensland winter campaign.

After winning the Ipswich Cup, and picking up minor placings in the Group 3 Tatt's Cup and Listed Caloundra Cup, Tradesman has been lumped with the top weight of 59kg for Thursday's feature.

But even with the hefty weight, the six-year-old opened as a $5 equal favourite with Ladbrokes.

"He has already had a long Brisbane campaign but I think he just has the class advantage over his rivals,” Ladbrokes' Tom Hackett said.

Tradesman's biggest threat comes in the form of Chris Munce's First Crush, who ran second in the Ipswich and Caloundra Cups. First Crush won his way into the Cup last year after taking out the Westlawn Finance Grafton Cup Prelude.