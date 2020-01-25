Weird and wonderful creations in LEGO challenge final

WHAT do a town being attacked by a vacuum cleaner, a flamingo and a treehouse all have in common?

Each of these was a creation by some of Grafton's most creative kids who put their skills to the test in the grand final of the Great LEGO Building Challenge at Grafton Shoppingworld on Saturday.

WINNER: Jessica Rose Zomer was the winner of the Great LEGO Building Challenge with her flamingo.

The 8-14 year old LEGO masterminds had impressed judges in earlier heats throughout the week and had returned for the chance to be crowned the winner.

8-year-old Jessica Zomer stuck to her passions with her winning creation of Flamingo, a design she has tried and tested several times.

Jago Trevillian came second in his heat with an intricate medieval tower.

HIGH ACHIEVER: Tyler Gordon came third in the Great LEGO Building Challenge with his truck creation.

For the final build he wanted to stick to his building theme but make things a little more interesting by constructing a treehouse that earnt him second place.

Northcoast Productions manager Simon Griffiths has been using LEGO to entertain kids nationwide for 22 years and said the competition is always well received in the Jacaranda city.

CREATIVE KID: Jago Trevillian came second in the Great LEGO Building Challenge with his treehouse design.

"It's a product that's recognised worldwide by three generations, and everybody has got some LEGO stories to tell. It's amazing, they are always building new things," he said.

Mr Griffiths was particularly impressed with one contestant's creation of a "town being attacked by a vacuum cleaner".

"We definitely haven't had that before!" he said.

"While we can't remember every model that we've had, we know haven't had and there always coming up with new things."

"There's always something that blows us away. There are some things that I've had to take apart to figure out how they've built them."