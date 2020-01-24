Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pets & Animals

Weird spot this snake slithered out of

by Thomas Morgan
24th Jan 2020 7:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A SNAKE has had a close shave south of Brisbane, turning on a paper shredder it was slithering out of.

Office workers in Logan Central were first alerted to the presence of the common tree snake when they heard their shredder mysteriously turn on.

Snake catcher Bryce Lockett said the snake, who has since been named Shredda, probably wound up in the shredder looking for food.

Shredda the snake found himself in an uncomfortable position, after shaving part of his tail off while slithering out of a paper shredder. Picture: Snake Catchers Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan & Gold Coast/Facebook.
Shredda the snake found himself in an uncomfortable position, after shaving part of his tail off while slithering out of a paper shredder. Picture: Snake Catchers Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan & Gold Coast/Facebook.

Mr Lockett said Shredda first ran into trouble when he tried to slither out of the machine and accidentally triggered the shredder's on-button.

"Lucky someone saw it happen," he said. "They heard the shredder turn on."

Meet the common tree snake appropriately named Shredda, who accidentally shredded his own tail! Shredda, being a...

Posted by Snake Catchers Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan & Gold Coast 0413 028 081 on Wednesday, 22 January 2020


"It's definitely something you don't get everyday," the snake catcher of eight years said.

While Shredda was injured in the ordeal, only the tip of his tail was damaged.

"The snake will be perfectly fine," he said.

Shredda sustained a damaged tail, but thankfully the paper shredder didn’t stay on long enough to hurt the rest of his body. Picture: Snake Catchers Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan & Gold Coast/Facebook.
Shredda sustained a damaged tail, but thankfully the paper shredder didn’t stay on long enough to hurt the rest of his body. Picture: Snake Catchers Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan & Gold Coast/Facebook.

"The vets will just trim his tail and seal it up, and then he'll be perfectly fine to be released when it's all healed up."

Mr Lockett said he took Shredda to a local snake specialist vet where the cold-blooded creature would make a full recovery.

More Stories

Show More
animals editors picks snake

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Date with no destiny

        premium_icon Date with no destiny

        Opinion Australia Day: always has been, always will be an insult to Aborigines

        Racehorse a confirmed fatality in Grafton storm

        premium_icon Racehorse a confirmed fatality in Grafton storm

        Horses A horse was tragically killed during a severe storm that hit Grafton yesterday...

        All your Australia Day entertainment and more

        premium_icon All your Australia Day entertainment and more

        Entertainment Here are your long weekend options around the Clarence Valley’s live venues

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days