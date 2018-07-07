Welch return a boost as Rebels aim for consistency

ON THE CHARGE: South Grafton Rebels workhorse lock Luke Welch carts the ball into the defensive line.

ON THE CHARGE: South Grafton Rebels workhorse lock Luke Welch carts the ball into the defensive line. Matthew Elkerton

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels first grade side will aim to rebuild its momentum and get back on track for finals football after coming off a refreshing week on the bye.

The Rebels are still feeling the after-effects of their tough 88-18 performance against Coffs Harbour Comets and will look for redemption today when they travel south to take on Nambucca Heads Roosters.

The Rebels have struggled for consistency this season.

Yet to string together consecutive wins, the side sits outside the top five but can leapfrog Macksville back into finals contention with a sizable win at Coronation Park.

But Rebels coach Ron Gordon knows consistency comes with commitment from players, and he has not seen that across the board this season.

"It has been an ongoing issue all year. I guess that complacency has crept into our club after recent success,” he said.

"I have also shot myself in the foot with decisions I have made this season and I am happy to wear that.

"I am still not counting us out of this, the competition is anyone's game and if we can build up some momentum in the next two games, then watch out for the Rebels.”

South Grafton has been given a major boost for the clash with the return of "Mr Reliable” Luke Welch who has been out for the past two months with a fractured eye socket.

The return of Welch forces Matty Laurie back to the fresh bench spot alongside forward Sione Tonga who is expected to play his first game for the club in three weeks.

The last time the two sides met at McKittrick Park last month the Rebels put more than a century on the board, but Gordon was not taking them lightly today.

"We are always wary of them, we don't take anyone cheap,” he said. "It's hard to go down there and win.”

Rebels captain Xavier Sullivan is also out of the clash, with Karl Woodley leading the side.

GAME DAY: Nambucca Roosters v South Grafton Rebels at Coronation Park, today with reggies at 1.30pm.