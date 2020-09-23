Welcome relief for shared parenting as border opens

Queensland government will allow parents to travel into the state without having to go into quarantine.

PARENTS with joint custody who have been separated from their children because of Queensland border restrictions will now be reunited sooner than they thought.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland deputy premier’s officer confirmed as of 3pm today parents who live in the Lismore, Ballina, Richmond Valley, Byron, Kyogle and Glenn Innes LGAs will be able to travel across state lines to do a shared custody handover.

Previously parents living in NSW were allowed to enter Queensland to deliver their child safely into the care of the other parent but were then forced to quarantine at their own expense for 14 days in a hotel.

The spokeswoman said parents in those six LGAs will now be able to travel freely between the two states but only for the sole purpose of delivering the child.

But when the new border bubble expands at 1am on October 1, those parents will be able to join the thousands of other Northern NSW residents who will be able to freely travel around Queensland with the proper permit.

For more information, visit www.qld.gov.au/border-pass.