WELCOME SIGHT: New staff for Grafton hospital

WELCOME ADDITION: Acting patient experience officer Jennifer McKay with assistant nurse unit manager Suskia Travis and manager of patient and carer experience for NNSWLHD Ken Lee.

NEXT time you enter Grafton Base Hospital, chances are you will be welcomed by their newest recruit.

This week Health Minister Brad Hazzard announced the $8.6m expansion of their Patient Experience Program, which has been trialled across the state, including at Lismore.

The expansion will mean four Northern NSW hospitals will get a full time ‘Patient Experience Officer’ who will be charged with helping people entering emergency departments.

The PEO will greet patients on arrival and help guide them through their care while – as a non-clinical position – ensures nurses and others staff can focus on their primary roles.

“This valuable program has proven to be a huge help to patients and carers during what is often a very worrying time, ensuring they receive all the information and support they need from the minute they arrive in our care,” he said.

“The additional full-time staff will welcome patients and their families and provide them with directions and information about what to expect at each stage of their care and treatment. The extra support will go a long way as we continue to combat COVID-19.”

Already Grafton Base Hospital had started implementing the program and assistant nurse unit manager Suskia Travis said they were currently recruiting to provide the service seven days-a-week.

“We are pleased that Grafton ED is able to provide this extra support for our patients and visitors in the waiting room,” she said.

“It’s great to have Jennifer McKay here with us on secondment at the moment several days a week.”

The additional staff member will be a welcome sight for a local hospital system which been the subject of some controversy in the recent past.

Along with concerns over staffing levels at local hospitals, Northern NSW Local Health District recently backed away from plans to close parts of Maclean hospital.

Maclean Hospital will not be receiving a PEO.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis praised the award-winning scheme.

“This initiative is an Australian first and is about creating a welcoming, safe, empowering environment for everyone who arrives at the Grafton Hospital emergency department,” he said.

Lismore Base Hospital was part of the pilot project which began in November 2018 and PEO Tracey Barker has been there from the start.

“People are often at their most vulnerable when they present to hospital for help,” Ms Barker said.

“The hospital can be an unfamiliar place and it may be difficult to know where to go and who to get help from, but Patient Experience Officers are a friendly face, providing guidance and reassurance to our patients right from the moment they come in the door.”

Lismore ED Nursing Unit Manager, Ricky Brown, said that the role significantly reduces the workload of non-clinical related activity, allowing clinicians to focus on their speciality.

“The ED staff see great value in the role, both to staff as well as patients and carers,” Mr Brown said.

As part of the program patients receive: