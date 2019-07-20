Menu
FINALIST: Jenny Marsh is one of the 12 Employee of the Year nominees.
Welcome smile lights up day for patients

Kathryn Lewis
20th Jul 2019 9:10 AM
FOR eight years, Jenny Marsh has been welcoming and helping patients at Ochre Health.

The medical receptionist said she walked into work one day to see a huge "congratulations” sign to let her know she had been named among the 12 nominees for the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards Employee of the Year.

"I love helping out the patients. I love working with the children and the elderly as well,” she said.

"It makes it all worthwhile what you do for the patients. It makes you feel you've done your job and they appreciate what you do for them.”

Ms Marsh, who is heavily involved in the community through playing sport and her daughter Tahlia's budding BMX career, said Grafton had a supportive environment unlike anywhere else.

"I've been here since I was six, so I've been here my whole life and my family grew up here,” she said.

"Everyone knows everyone. You walk down the street, you see familiar faces. In big cities you don't get the support you do here.”

The winner of The Daily Examiner People's Choice - Employee of the Year will be announced at the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards at Clarence River Jockey Club on August 3.

