Welcome to Country and what it means

HAVE you ever been to an event where an Aboriginal person has stood up and welcomed everyone to country and you weren't really sure what it meant?

The Welcome to Country protocol has its roots in traditional Aboriginal society. Before the arrival of Europeans there were hundreds of different nations in Australia. These nations were often divided into smaller groups known as clans. Often times there would be reasons for one nation or clan to travel on to someone else's country. To do so, first permission would need to be sought from the traditional owners. Once approval was given, the traditional owners of the country the travellers were entering, would perform a Welcome to Country ceremony for their visitors.

WELCOME: Elder Midge Bancroft is a Bundjalung woman with ties to the Gumbaynngirr nation. Elders like Midge undertake Welcome to Country ceremonies in Clarence Valley area.

This ceremony acknowledged that the visitors would be given safe passage during their journey on the traditional owners' land. In return the visitors had to respect the laws and protocols of the traditional owners. This ceremony was very important to the interaction between different nations.

These days Welcome to Country ceremonies are often performed at large events. Same as in traditional times, Welcome to Country should only ever be performed by a member of the nation whose traditional land the event is being held on. Protocol usually dictates that it be an Elder who does this ceremony.

Welcome to Country ceremonies are not all the same and varies depending on the person performing the ceremony and the nature of the event. The ceremony can range from a few simple sentences being spoken, to a quite lengthy ceremony. It can (but not necessarily) include a minutes silence for those who have passed on, a smoking ceremony, traditional dance and music. (A smoking ceremony is performed by an elder and involves smouldering various native plants to produce smoke to cleanse both the venue and participants of stale energy.)

Perhaps you've heard of a protocol similar to Welcome to Country which is Acknowledgement of Country. So what is the difference between the two?

Acknowledgement of Country can be performed by anyone, Aboriginal or non-Aboriginal at any event, anywhere. It recognises the local Aboriginal people's traditional ownership of the land.

If you are a member of a community group or any type of organisation you may wish to consider suggesting that this protocol be performed at your meetings or events.

An example of Acknowledgement of Country is "I'd like to begin by acknowledging the Traditional Owners of the land on which we meet today. I would also like to pay my respects to Elders past and present.”

It is a very simple yet respectful practice that only takes a moment to do, but it's something that would be appreciated by Aboriginal people. Small gestures such as Acknowledgement of Country can only strengthen the reconciliation process between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people.