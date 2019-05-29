Welcome to the Deadly Examiner
WELCOME to The Deadly Examiner - a one-off edition of the Daily Examiner that focuses on indigenous issues throughout the Clarence Valley. This is an historic occasion. It is the first time in Australia that a mainstream newspaper has dedicated an entire edition, to feature stories and events pertaining to its first nations people.
This is a wonderful opportunity for us Aboriginal people, to share our culture and to give a greater understanding of what is important to us.
As readers may be aware, this issue of The Deadly Examiner coincides with this year's Reconciliation Week celebrations (May 27 - June 3). Reconciliation Australia advises that "National Reconciliation Week is a time for all Australians to learn about our shared histories, cultures, and achievements, and to explore how each of us can contribute to achieving reconciliation in Australia".
I would like to thank the management and staff of The Daily Examiner for having the foresight and courage to publish The Deadly Examiner. I especially would like to thank Lesley Apps for her inventiveness in creating The Deadly Examiner concept and for all the work she has put into making The Deadly Examiner a reality.
A big thank you also goes out to all the people throughout the Valley and elsewhere who have contributed to this special edition. I hope that readers enjoy The Deadly Examiner. We certainly enjoyed compiling it.
Happy Reconciliation Week everybody.