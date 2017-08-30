Welcoming home muttonbirds

Not for private, commercial or corporate use without express written approval from Author.

THOUSANDS of Coffs Coast locals are coming home for the summer.

Spring is the time when more than 10,000 wedge-tailed shearwaters (muttonbirds) arrive back to nest at Muttonbird Island from winter feeding grounds in South East Asia.

To celebrate their arrival, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is offering four educational tours led by Gumbaynggirr Elder and NPWS Aboriginal education ranger Uncle Mark Flanders.

"The evening event is one every local resident needs to see at least once, especially the children," Uncle Mark said.

"The magical transformation which unfolds each night as thousands of sleek, well-travelled seabirds emerge out of the ocean twilight to swarm across this tiny island in search of their nesting burrows really is a unique and memorable wildlife spectacle."

First ranger-guided Muttonbirds By Moonlight tour, September 8 at 6.30pm.

Bookings/info: nationalparks.nsw.gov.au or 1300 072 575.