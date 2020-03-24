Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bodyrock owner Tom Griffiths finishes closing up his gym in Townsend after the federal government closed down all indoor sporting venues as part of COVID-19 quarantine measures. Photo: Adam Hourigan
Bodyrock owner Tom Griffiths finishes closing up his gym in Townsend after the federal government closed down all indoor sporting venues as part of COVID-19 quarantine measures. Photo: Adam Hourigan
Business

‘We’ll find a way’: Gym’s positive outlook after COVID closure.

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
24th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOM and Regina Griffiths spent their morning on the phone, looking at their Bodyrock gymnasium that will remain empty for an unknown period of time.

Closed as of noon after the Federal Government mandated the closure of all indoor sporting venues, Mr Griffiths reflected on the effect it would have on him, initially, concentrating on his clients.

"I'm calculating how much time we owe people so when we kick back up no-one loses any time," he said.

"I've emailed through to stop all direct debit payments, but I've got people paid up more than a year in advance, so when we get back up an running they'll have that.

coronaviruspromo

"Or if it all falls over, we'll calculate it pro-rata and I'll refund them whatever way I can - but it'll happen."

Between their gyms at Townsend and Iluka, Mr Griffiths said they had approximately 300 members.

"It's not huge, but it's enough," he said.

"But as of last night, it's now zero income. The issue will be rent, because I sold the real estate a few years ago.

"If we can work out some sort of deal, you beaut, but if not, we'll find a way."

The Townsend gym has been in operation for 13 years, and Iluka for the past two, and Mr Griffiths said they did it out of a passion for the industry and to help others.

<< Follow this link to stay up to date with the latest coronavirus information specific to the Clarence Valley >>

"We didn't start it to make us filthy rich, it was a necessity the community needed," he said. "The same with Iluka, it will probably never make a million quid, but it was definitely needed.

"Hopefully karma will pat you on the back for it, rather than bite you on the arse like it has this morning."

Mr Griffiths said that his members had been very understanding of the closure and the rules, with the gym having always kept a high standard of hygiene throughout its operation.

"We've been careful for 13 years. That's why we're still here," he said.

"It's not just us, it's so many other industries that are suffering - even the other gyms are going through the same issues and hopefully on the other side everyone comes back to their respective gyms and supports them.

"We started these places up to support the people. You don't get into this industry to make a squillion, it's about being there for people and helping them out."

More Stories

Show More
bodyrock gym coronavirius coronavirus clarence iluka townsend
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Business welcomes ’unprecedented’ support

        premium_icon Business welcomes ’unprecedented’ support

        News ‘Economic crisis’ aided by new measures to lessen the economic impact of COVID-19

        TWO NEW CASES: Seven coronavirus patients in Northern NSW

        premium_icon TWO NEW CASES: Seven coronavirus patients in Northern NSW

        News IN THE Northern NSW Local Health District there are now seven confirmed cases.

        VOTE NOW: Your favourite dance studio

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Your favourite dance studio

        Opinion We're calling on you to vote for your favourite place to dance!