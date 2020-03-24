‘We’ll find a way’: Gym’s positive outlook after COVID closure.

Bodyrock owner Tom Griffiths finishes closing up his gym in Townsend after the federal government closed down all indoor sporting venues as part of COVID-19 quarantine measures. Photo: Adam Hourigan

TOM and Regina Griffiths spent their morning on the phone, looking at their Bodyrock gymnasium that will remain empty for an unknown period of time.

Closed as of noon after the Federal Government mandated the closure of all indoor sporting venues, Mr Griffiths reflected on the effect it would have on him, initially, concentrating on his clients.

"I'm calculating how much time we owe people so when we kick back up no-one loses any time," he said.

"I've emailed through to stop all direct debit payments, but I've got people paid up more than a year in advance, so when we get back up an running they'll have that.

"Or if it all falls over, we'll calculate it pro-rata and I'll refund them whatever way I can - but it'll happen."

Between their gyms at Townsend and Iluka, Mr Griffiths said they had approximately 300 members.

"It's not huge, but it's enough," he said.

"But as of last night, it's now zero income. The issue will be rent, because I sold the real estate a few years ago.

"If we can work out some sort of deal, you beaut, but if not, we'll find a way."

The Townsend gym has been in operation for 13 years, and Iluka for the past two, and Mr Griffiths said they did it out of a passion for the industry and to help others.

"We didn't start it to make us filthy rich, it was a necessity the community needed," he said. "The same with Iluka, it will probably never make a million quid, but it was definitely needed.

"Hopefully karma will pat you on the back for it, rather than bite you on the arse like it has this morning."

Mr Griffiths said that his members had been very understanding of the closure and the rules, with the gym having always kept a high standard of hygiene throughout its operation.

"We've been careful for 13 years. That's why we're still here," he said.

"It's not just us, it's so many other industries that are suffering - even the other gyms are going through the same issues and hopefully on the other side everyone comes back to their respective gyms and supports them.

"We started these places up to support the people. You don't get into this industry to make a squillion, it's about being there for people and helping them out."