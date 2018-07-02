Tributes flow after death of popular former mayor

UPDATE, Monday 6.15am: TRIBUTES are flowing for much-loved former mayor Col Sullivan, who passed away on Friday.

Stuart George posted on the Casino Beef Week Facebook page that Mr Sullivan's passing would "leave a big hole not only in the Beef Week family but in our whole community".

"Col was a past president of Beef Week and has been involved with Beef Week since 1982 and even this year Col attended the official opening and the Breakfast with the Butchers where he took up his usual post and helped cook breakfast for the community," Mr George wrote.

"Col was a wonderful family man and we pass on our condolences and deepest sympathies to Dorothy, Gail, Janelle and Geoffery and their families as I know they will be hurting very much.

"I was very fortunate to work closely with Col since 2007 and I have learnt so much from him and he was not only a great mentor to me but a very good mate, he was so giving with his time, advice and friendship it is something I will be indebted to him for the rest of my life.

"RIP Col you will be sorely missed by many."

Other tributes have poured in on Lismore MP Thomas George's Facebook page.

John and Jannie Stevens wrote: "Our deepest sympathy goes out to Dorothy and family at this very sad news. Col did so much for the community of Casino. His family can be very proud of this true gentleman."

Neil Marks wrote: "I will never forget our conversations and the advice you have given me over the years. You were a community man through and through. An inspiration to many. So many have so much to be thankful for because of you."

Elaine Trustum posted: "It is indeed a sad day for the Sullivan family plus Richmond Valley Council area. There would be no one in area that would not have known Col, a true gentleman."

ORIGINAL STORY: WELL known former Richmond Valley mayor Col Sullivan has died.

The hard-working mayor will be fondly remembered by the Northern Rivers community.

His political pedigree was impeccable - Mr Sullivan came from a family of mayors - his father, grandfather and great grandfather were mayors.

After a sterling effort of 42 years working in local government, he retired in August 2016.

The Northern Star reported on his retirement that Mr Sullivan "had a sense of history that only someone who is a fourth generation mayor can have.

"Like cutting the ribbon at the bridge at Tatham with the same silver scissors his grandfather used to open the original bridge."

Born in Stratheden, Mr Sullivan maintained that his commitment to serving the community sprang from his upbringing.

In 2013, his wife Dorothy put together a booklet of the four generations of Sullivan's and their service to the community

She chronicled his visit to China to represent NSW Local Government and his many other achievements.

Mr Sullivan served as Richmond Valley's mayor for 12 years, as councillor for 42 years and as president of Beef Week for 10 years.

He once said he was proud of his efforts as mayor including the beautification of Casino by putting trees in the streets, the opening of the community centre and the rebuilding of bridges around the shire.

Lismore MP Thomas George said his wife Deborah, himself and the Northern Rivers community were saddened to hear of the passing of Mr Sullivan.

Mr George posted on Facebook that "No post can do justice to the contribution Col and his family has made.

"Growing up in Casino I have had a lifetime association with Col through playing at kitchen teas and hall dances, he as a stud pig breeder, joining the team at George & Fuhrmann, his contribution to show societies and local government, both as mayor locally and as a strong advocate at state level.

"Col was a life member and past president of Casino Beef Week and was a great mentor to Stuart and the committee in helping to restore the event after a difficult period.

"Apart from all his achievements, Col's love and support of Dorothy and his family was always his priority.

"Dorothy and family pleased accept our deepest sympathies, prayers and thoughts during this sad time."