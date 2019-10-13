Well-oiled Maclean topple new Boys Yamba on return

FLYING START: Maclean United's Dean Moran plays a top shot in the round one clash between Yamba and Maclean United at Yamba Oval.

MBC FIRST GRADE: Maclean United picked up right where they left off in the opening fixture of the Maclean Bowling Club first grade competition with a big win over Yamba

There was a great deal of mystery about the opening round clash between the two sides and the defending champions were simply too good with a 153-run thumping of their opponents.

New leader at the club, Jarrad Moran, didn't know what to expect from an understrength Yamba but he was pleased to get off on the right foot.

"It was a pretty convincing win, Yamba were definitely down on troops but we only had 10 ourselves. I thought we did really well and I'm glad we could get the job done,” Moran said.

"They'll be a different side with the two Urquhart brothers coming back in but we didn't know anyone else so it was a complete mystery, we didn't know what to expect.”

Moran had a solid day at the crease, bagging 58 runs and finishing only second best to Dan McColl, who claimed 64 for the innings.

"It's really good to see everyone stepping up to do their job. Everyone got amongst the runs with at least 20 each to go with me and Dan's scores,” he said.

"Our bowlers got a few wickets each as well, it was a really well-rounded effort.”

The win puts Maclean United on top of the table and Moran said his side would now turn their attention to a revamped Lawrence side.

"I know them well, they picked up some key blokes so we're going to have to be on our game to win it. They're always a strong side so we'll need to keep playing well,” he said.

Moran was hoping for a fast start to the season and they did just that with the look of a side that are ready to go deep into the competition once again.

"I'm really, happy everyone put their hand up and did a great job. There was no rust and if we continue to take our chances and bowl tight, field well and get runs on the board we should win at least 90 per cent of our games,” he said.

"We should be strong again this year and we're definitely out to win it again.”