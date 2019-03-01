Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
JUMPING FOR JOY: Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis and youth workers Grant Stevens and Renee Fahey celebrate a new well being program with Westlawn primary school students.
JUMPING FOR JOY: Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis and youth workers Grant Stevens and Renee Fahey celebrate a new well being program with Westlawn primary school students. Kathryn Lewis
News

Wellbeing workshop supports student transition

Kathryn Lewis
by
1st Mar 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW workshop for primary school students is set to teach life skills like coping with stress, and creating healthy relationships.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis announced yesterday a $20,000 grant to fund the One Stop Shop program organised by Clarence Valley Council and the New School of Arts Neighbourhood Centre.

The program was trialled with year nine students at Maclean High School in 2016 to 2017 and is now being rolled out to primary schools throughout the Clarence Valley.

Year five and six students will attend a one off event where a series of workshops and interactive sessions aim to provide information about mental health, wellbeing, healthy relationships, drugs and alcohol, coping with stress, and community support.

New School of Arts Youth worker Grant Stevens said it is important to target kids transitioning into high school.

"It is very evidence based on what is delivered to the young people and provided for them,” he said. "Statistics show it's been a successful program in the high schools, so hopefully within the primary schools too it can become a successful program in the Clarence Valley.”

Mr Gulaptis said more will be invested in the issues affecting young people if the Coalition are successful at the upcoming state election.

The Coalition recently announced a Minister for Regional Youth and Department of Youth to be appointed if successful at the state election.

"We've experienced some mental health issues in the Clarence Valley, and we're slowly overcoming them,” he said. We want to listen to what kids have to say, and we want to be responsive to their needs, not what other people think their needs are.”

chris gulaptis education mental health wellbeing
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Forum tackles feral dogs

    Forum tackles feral dogs

    News Candidate forum on feral dogs in the Clarence Valley welcomed by attendees

    CBD CCTV finally here

    premium_icon CBD CCTV finally here

    News Roll out of program started

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Second coming of the Big Show?

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Second coming of the Big Show?

    Cricket WHAT is Glenn Maxwell's place in the Aussie cricket landscape?

    NPWS refutes claim of oil spills on Clarence beaches

    premium_icon NPWS refutes claim of oil spills on Clarence beaches

    Environment Recent rough weather responsible for surf diatoms washed up on beach