Wellbeing workshop supports student transition

JUMPING FOR JOY: Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis and youth workers Grant Stevens and Renee Fahey celebrate a new well being program with Westlawn primary school students. Kathryn Lewis

A NEW workshop for primary school students is set to teach life skills like coping with stress, and creating healthy relationships.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis announced yesterday a $20,000 grant to fund the One Stop Shop program organised by Clarence Valley Council and the New School of Arts Neighbourhood Centre.

The program was trialled with year nine students at Maclean High School in 2016 to 2017 and is now being rolled out to primary schools throughout the Clarence Valley.

Year five and six students will attend a one off event where a series of workshops and interactive sessions aim to provide information about mental health, wellbeing, healthy relationships, drugs and alcohol, coping with stress, and community support.

New School of Arts Youth worker Grant Stevens said it is important to target kids transitioning into high school.

"It is very evidence based on what is delivered to the young people and provided for them,” he said. "Statistics show it's been a successful program in the high schools, so hopefully within the primary schools too it can become a successful program in the Clarence Valley.”

Mr Gulaptis said more will be invested in the issues affecting young people if the Coalition are successful at the upcoming state election.

The Coalition recently announced a Minister for Regional Youth and Department of Youth to be appointed if successful at the state election.

"We've experienced some mental health issues in the Clarence Valley, and we're slowly overcoming them,” he said. We want to listen to what kids have to say, and we want to be responsive to their needs, not what other people think their needs are.”