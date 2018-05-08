Weller double steers Royals to rare interdistrict win

TOUGH LOSS: Reece Gaddes (right) works hard off the ball during Barbs' 8-1 loss to Coraki in Premier League.

TOUGH LOSS: Reece Gaddes (right) works hard off the ball during Barbs' 8-1 loss to Coraki in Premier League. Shirleyanne Thompson

HOCKEY MEN: A two-goal haul to Clocktower Hotel Royals drag-flick specialist Nick Weller propelled the side to their first win against Hockey Far North Coast rivals Northern Star since the inception of the interdistrict competition.

Royals had the upper hand for most of the clash on Brent Livermore Field on Saturday, before letting in a late consolation goal to their northern rivals in the 3-1 victory.

Royals did it tough without captain Matt Lobsey, who represented former association Tamworth in the Over 35 State Championships, but Weller said it was something that galvanised the rest of the side.

"We knew we were going to be down on troops, and I think everyone just really lifted,” Weller said. "There was not a player who didn't perform well. It was a real team effort.”

While a defensive lapse in the final 10 minutes of the game cost Royals goalkeeper Josh Rose a clean sheet, Weller was full of praise for his man between the sticks.

"The Northern Star boys were always attacking our line hard, and Rosey really saved our a---s,” Weller said.

"It was a bit of a scrappy contest, we played really well in periods but then we would just slacken off and let them back into it.

"It was just good we were able to hold on to the lead at the end there.”

The midfielder played most of the clash in pain after aggravating a previous ankle injury in the opening five minutes, but he said he will not be in doubt for next weekend's clash against City Bears.

In other Premier League action, Barbs Hagars finally put their full-strength side on the paddock, but they were no match for a red-hot Coraki, falling 8-1 to the Hockey Far North Coast giants.

City Bears also got a win on the road at Lismore's Hepburn Park, polishing off a 2-1 win against East Lismore.