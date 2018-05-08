Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOUGH LOSS: Reece Gaddes (right) works hard off the ball during Barbs' 8-1 loss to Coraki in Premier League.
TOUGH LOSS: Reece Gaddes (right) works hard off the ball during Barbs' 8-1 loss to Coraki in Premier League. Shirleyanne Thompson
Hockey

Weller double steers Royals to rare interdistrict win

8th May 2018 8:00 AM

HOCKEY MEN: A two-goal haul to Clocktower Hotel Royals drag-flick specialist Nick Weller propelled the side to their first win against Hockey Far North Coast rivals Northern Star since the inception of the interdistrict competition.

Royals had the upper hand for most of the clash on Brent Livermore Field on Saturday, before letting in a late consolation goal to their northern rivals in the 3-1 victory.

Royals did it tough without captain Matt Lobsey, who represented former association Tamworth in the Over 35 State Championships, but Weller said it was something that galvanised the rest of the side.

"We knew we were going to be down on troops, and I think everyone just really lifted,” Weller said. "There was not a player who didn't perform well. It was a real team effort.”

While a defensive lapse in the final 10 minutes of the game cost Royals goalkeeper Josh Rose a clean sheet, Weller was full of praise for his man between the sticks.

"The Northern Star boys were always attacking our line hard, and Rosey really saved our a---s,” Weller said.

"It was a bit of a scrappy contest, we played really well in periods but then we would just slacken off and let them back into it.

"It was just good we were able to hold on to the lead at the end there.”

The midfielder played most of the clash in pain after aggravating a previous ankle injury in the opening five minutes, but he said he will not be in doubt for next weekend's clash against City Bears.

In other Premier League action, Barbs Hagars finally put their full-strength side on the paddock, but they were no match for a red-hot Coraki, falling 8-1 to the Hockey Far North Coast giants.

City Bears also got a win on the road at Lismore's Hepburn Park, polishing off a 2-1 win against East Lismore.

gha grafton hockey association hockey hockey far north coast interdistrict nick weller premier league royals
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    LOOK: Spectacular sun-drenched images

    LOOK: Spectacular sun-drenched images

    Local Faces It's a long way from anywhere, but the light, dust and action combined for some sensational images

    Trail ride map created to show off Grafton's heritage

    Trail ride map created to show off Grafton's heritage

    News Grafton Walking and Cycling Heritage Trail map available

    PACIFIC HIGHWAY, truck car in accident

    PACIFIC HIGHWAY, truck car in accident

    News Accident on Pacific Highway affects northbound traffic

    • 8th May 2018 8:03 AM
    SES hits back at former mayor's claims about restructure

    premium_icon SES hits back at former mayor's claims about restructure

    Council News SES says ex-mayor wrong about restructure

    Local Partners