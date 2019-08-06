Wellness industry makes waves to mainstream in Clarence

WELLNESS is making its way to the mainstream, and the Clarence Valley is home to professionals at its forefront.

Belle Wehner of Salt Gypsy Surf Yoga offers yin yoga classes in Yamba and Grafton.

"A lot of people these days are quite stressed about time and money and pushing themselves a lot, so yin is all about slowing down and allowing yourself to drop deeper into meditation and mindfulness," she said.

"Yin yoga works specifically with the soft tissues, so we're not working with muscles, so it's not stamina or dynamic muscle building like most regular style yoga."

Ms Wehner said the meditative format was perfect for many of her senior or injured clients.

After five years in Bali, Ms Wehner returned to Yamba in November and has seen her business take off after growing momentum in the mainstream around self-love and wellness.

Ms Wehner said actions were just as important as words in her industry.

"It's about moving energy, when we become stagnant, if we're not active, our organ function is not as good as can be, therefore our clarity and motivation is less."

"When we're all sitting around in chairs, watching TV, sitting at a computer and not connecting with nature, then we start to get unwell."

Ms Wehner said wellness retreats were in the pipeline for her business, to spend time in nature and get out of one's regular routine.

She said growing business in the Clarence Valley was all about word of mouth and being part of the conversation.

"People want to get familiar with it, you need to be recommended," she said.