Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UNWIND: Belle Wehner of Salt Gypsy Surf Yoga.
UNWIND: Belle Wehner of Salt Gypsy Surf Yoga. Contributed
News

Wellness industry makes waves to mainstream in Clarence

Kathryn Lewis
by
6th Aug 2019 7:21 AM | Updated: 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WELLNESS is making its way to the mainstream, and the Clarence Valley is home to professionals at its forefront.

Belle Wehner of Salt Gypsy Surf Yoga offers yin yoga classes in Yamba and Grafton.

"A lot of people these days are quite stressed about time and money and pushing themselves a lot, so yin is all about slowing down and allowing yourself to drop deeper into meditation and mindfulness," she said.

"Yin yoga works specifically with the soft tissues, so we're not working with muscles, so it's not stamina or dynamic muscle building like most regular style yoga."

Ms Wehner said the meditative format was perfect for many of her senior or injured clients.

After five years in Bali, Ms Wehner returned to Yamba in November and has seen her business take off after growing momentum in the mainstream around self-love and wellness.

Ms Wehner said actions were just as important as words in her industry.

"It's about moving energy, when we become stagnant, if we're not active, our organ function is not as good as can be, therefore our clarity and motivation is less."

"When we're all sitting around in chairs, watching TV, sitting at a computer and not connecting with nature, then we start to get unwell."

Ms Wehner said wellness retreats were in the pipeline for her business, to spend time in nature and get out of one's regular routine.

She said growing business in the Clarence Valley was all about word of mouth and being part of the conversation.

"People want to get familiar with it, you need to be recommended," she said.

More Stories

Show More
futurecv meditation wellness yoga
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    30 years on, Alison relives crash that killed her friends

    premium_icon 30 years on, Alison relives crash that killed her friends

    People and Places THIRTY years after the school trip that cost her friends' lives and put her in hospital, Alison's school sent a note home about the same camp for her son.

    'Beautiful souls': Students remember lives lost in crash

    premium_icon 'Beautiful souls': Students remember lives lost in crash

    News Primary students commemorate tragic loss of three

    What makes a city the ideal place to get older?

    premium_icon What makes a city the ideal place to get older?

    News Looking to age-friendly environments key to our community

    Voting closes soon for Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    premium_icon Voting closes soon for Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    News Cuts on Fitzroy lead the pack with voting closing tomorrow