WE’RE BACK: Properties open for inspection

THE familiar sound of an auctioneer might be heard again soon as restrictions on the real estate industry are eased.

On Sunday the NSW Government announced they would be removing restrictions which prevented onsite auctions and open houses after the success in limiting the spread of COVID-19.

The restrictions will be lifted this coming weekend and for Dougherty Property director Derek Morgan, it meant opening their doors to potential buyers once again.

And it wouldn't be too long before they had their first auction.

"We will gear back in to open homes and we have a couple of auctions to start off in the next couple of weeks," he said.

Echoing recent comments by others in the industry, Mr Morgan said while he had been fielding less calls since the end of March, those who were getting in touch were serious.

"It (interest) has definitely dropped off and there has been an impact getting used to the new business practices," he said.

"But the quality of inquiry is good - there are just fewer passive lookers out for a sake of having a look."

That may well be good news for the Treasurer, Dominic Perrottet who announced a series of measures to guide the industry in the initial stages of reopening while warning there was no room for complacency.

"If we want to keep as many people in jobs as possible and businesses in business it is important to follow the safety advice and not put others at risk," Mr Perrottet said.

"If people are not genuinely in the market for a new home, now is not the time to be having a look through their neighbour's house."

Mr Perrottet said choosing a home was one of the "biggest decisions anybody makes" and easing the restrictions to ensure people can more easily inspect, buy or rent a property was an important step.

"The real estate industry has been adaptable in transitioning to online auctions, property inspections by appointment or online, and now as we make the move back to a more normal mode of operation we must ensure safety measures such as social distancing remain a key part of the process," he said.

The key health guidelines include:

Ensure physical distancing of greater than 1.5m is maintained;

Promote good hygiene on premises and at auctions including hand sanitiser;

Use digital platforms where possible to discourage physical contact;

Keep detailed contact records of people attending open homes and auctions;

Ensure people with any symptoms of illness do not attend a property;

Manage the number of people entering small spaces;

Consider extended times for open house viewings and inspections;

Use outdoor venues for auctions wherever possible;

If auctions are held indoors, use large venues where physical distancing between household groups of one person per four square metres is possible.