‘We’re better than that’: Defiant Ricciardo

Ricciardo believes Renault are better than where they finished in FP2.

Ricciardo believes Renault are better than where they finished in FP2.

F1 is now set for a super Sunday of action at the Japanese GP with qualifying to take place before the race itself at Suzuka.

The threat of Typhoon Hagibis has resulted in Saturday's action being cancelled and qualifying moved to Sunday, four hours before the Grand Prix starts.

Live stream the 2019 FIA Formula One Japanese GP on KAYO SPORTS. Every practice, qualifying & race live & anytime in HD. Get your 14 day free trial >

Organisers cancelled Saturday's qualifying session with Typhoon Hagibis set to hit Japan's main island on Saturday and Sunday. Plans are for the Formula One race to be run as scheduled on Sunday, with qualifying earlier in the day.

The threat of the typhoon means qualifying could also be wiped away, meaning the grid would line up from the results of the second practice session on Friday which would spell trouble for Daniel Ricciardo.

Ricciardo ended the session in 17th place on the grid, just one spot ahead of teammate Nico Hulkenberg. But the Aussie believes the times don't tell the full story.

"Unfortunately, both low-fuel laps were compromised with traffic," Ricciardo said.

"We're better than what the timesheets say, and I don't think we're too far off from where we want to be. Hopefully we can have a good qualifying and then be in a better position to race on Sunday."

Drivers were given the entire day off, but as the threat of Typhoon Hagibis lingered they were forced to remain in the hotel.

"We got an unexpected day off on Saturday but I'm sure the team will keep me busy," Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas said after leading Friday's final practice. "But we'll be digging into the data and make the most out of it."

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, third fastest in the final practice, had a plan in place to spend the down time on Saturday.

"I will probably set up a FIFA tournament with some of the other drivers," Verstappen said. "We can't change the weather and it's out of our control."

PRACTICE 2 RESULTS (POTENTIAL STARTING GRID)

1. Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes - 1:27.785

2. Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes - +0.100

3. Max Verstappen - Red Bull - +0.281

4. Charles Leclerc - Ferrari - +0.356

5. Sebastian Vettel - Ferrari - +0.591

6. Alexander Albon - Red Bull - +0.617

7. Carlos Sainz - McLaren - +1.266

8. Sergio Perez - Racing Point - +1.514

9. Pierre Gasly - Toro Rosso - +1.569

10. Lando Norris - McLaren - +1.573

11. Kimi Raikkonen - Alfa Romeo - +1.692

12. Daniil Kvyat - Toro Rosso - +1.727

13. Romain Grosjean - Haas - +1.768

14. Lance Stroll - Racing Point - +1.812

15. Antonio Giovinazzi - Alfa Romeo - +1.866

16. Kevin Magnussen - Haas - +1.964

17. Daniel Ricciardo - Renault - +2.074

18. Nico Hulkenberg - Renault - +2.549

19. Robert Kubica - Williams - +3.131

20. George Russell - Williams - +3.286

HOW F1 SUPER SUNDAY WILL UNFOLD (weather permitting)

12pm (AEDT): Qualifying gets underway

4:10pm: Japanese Grand Prix begins

You can watch both qualifying and the race live on KAYO with coverage kicking off at 11:30am all the way through to 7pm.