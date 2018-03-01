WE'RE FOR YOU: Celebrating the good times

Some of the crrwd in the members stand on Grafton Cup day.

Some of the crrwd in the members stand on Grafton Cup day. Adam Hourigan

The Clarence Valley is home to unique events full of fun, colour and culture. Events such as the Jacaranda Festival, Plunge, Maclean Highland Gathering and the July Racing Carnival that shape who we are and highlight where we come from.

We pride ourselves on covering events well. We're for cherishing the moments that create the memories that last a lifetime.

We're not just note takers; we capture the vibe, the atmosphere, the smiles, the tears, the laughs, the cheers. We're for bringing people together.

We're trusted to do it best, because we have been doing it longer than anyone else in regional Australia. Generations of families have come to us for the past 159 years for unique and exclusive news relevant to our community.

When it's celebration time in the Clarence Valley, people come to us. They come to us for the crowning of the Jacaranda Queen. For the hundreds of social photos at the Grafton Cup. For the glory of grand final day.

The burgeoning Grafton district had been settled just eight years and the red gold rush (red cedar timber) was in full swing when The Daily Examiner was founded in 1859. The people in this outlying region developed their own persona, so much so the driving force behind the newspaper, influential politician Clark Irving, advocated the separation of Northern Rivers from the colony of New South Wales.

At the heart of the region's social events was horse racing, and so began the July Racing Carnival. The Daily Examiner has always been along for the ride.

In 1914, just days before World War I broke, racing reporter 'The Pirate' described the crowd as "good tempered and well dressed - flitting hither and thither", and "thickest where the loud-voiced bookmakers shouted the odds and where the folk congregated for refreshment". Management was "as usual, first-class".

The Daily Examiner editor Bill North. Adam Hourigan

While descriptive - and fashion - styles may have changed, much else remains the same. The DEX continues to be the reliable mouthpiece for the carnival. Our book is filled front, middle and back and our website brimming with carnival coverage, from the racing, the fashions, the people behind the scenes and the average punter to the local businesses who benefit from the annual cash splash.

All of this delivered with unprecedented - and unmatched - immediacy.

We're for being in the moment.

