'We're doing all we can': State hits back at rail complaints

Acting Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Ryan said the government was working to improve freedom of people with mobility issues. Rob Williams

THE State Government insists it is doing everything possible to make public transport more accessible to people with a disability.

It comes after the QT published the concerns of Inclusion Moves founder Geoff Trappett.

Mr Trappett said platforms at Ipswich train station needed to be raised.

Mr Ryan defended the station upgrade program.

"We believe every rail customer should be able to use their local train station without barriers and that's why Palaszczuk Labor Government is spending hundreds of millions of dollars to make public transport more accessible," he said.

"There are 152 rail stations on southeast Queensland's rail network.

"Some of those stations are more than a century old and many more were built before modern disability legislation.

"Modernising stations is an enormous undertaking but we are not shying away from this challenge or putting long-needed upgrades in the too-hard basket like previous governments."

Mr Ryan said Queensland Rail's $300million Station Accessibility Upgrade Program already delivered accessibility improvements.

"Upgrades are planned for stations at East Ipswich, Dakabin, Buranda, Albion, Cannon Hill, Auchenflower, Fairfield and Loganlea," he said.

"Work is happening right across the southeast, typically including installation of lifts, raised platforms to assist boarding, pedestrian overpasses, tactile flooring, ramps, hearing aid loops and accessible toilets.

"When completed, 83 per cent of rail customers will travel to and from accessible stations once these projects are complete."

He said Queensland Rail sought feedback and input on the design of facilities from members of its Accessibility Reference Group which includes representatives from Guide Dogs and Vision Australia.