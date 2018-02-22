WE'RE FOR YOU: DEX pace quickens as weekend nears

THE APPROACH of the weekend is not a signal for DEX journos to slacken off.

In fact, this is the pointy end of the week as we work toward Friday and Saturday edition and think about what's coming next week.

Photo journalists Adam Hourigan will have a great selection of pictures from the PSSA Swimming Carnival being held today.

Adam's excited about the prospect of a job in Grafton tonight photographing a equestrian free rider who negotiates jumps without holding the reins. What could possibly go wrong? Adam is about to find out tonight.

He and digital producer Jenna Thompson will also be working together on our coverage of next month's Tidda Queens Dinner, one the local Aboriginal community's premier social events.

Later he's off to Yamba for the release of Adele, the rescued hawkebill turtle who's been in the care of the Australian Seabird Rescue people for the past 16 weeks.

Reporter Caitlan Charles is working on stories at both ends of our readership today.

A Telstra plan to build a 10-storey mobile phone tower next to his home in the old village post office, has Nymboida resident Brenden Stockdale up in arms.

In Maclean residents have noted an artist's drawing of the McLachlan Park has included the contentious former council property at 1 McNaughton Place and she's aiming to get to the bottom of it.

If that's not enough, Caitlan is also working on a two-page feature on the 50th anniversary of the Pelican Playhouse in South Grafton.

Could a product from the Grafton Men's Shed workshop end up in the nursery of a member of the English Royal Family?

Chief of staff Tim Howard has learned that option is one of the ambition of the latest owner of Debra the the rocking zebra, created late last year at the shed.

Since galloping off the production line, Debra has changed hands three times, raising $7000 for Grafton Palliative Care nursing and $10,000 for cancer research.

But it's the possibility of Debra becoming Australia's gift for the next Royal birth that is intriguing.

From the Royals to the workers Tim has also put together a small piece on a well known Minnie Water/Wooli identity, known as Fredo, the community plans to thank on Sunday for his tireless efforts.

And after a few days of chasing comments he has got to the bottom of why the State Government knocked back a Bill promising fishos legislation to ensure promotions of local caught seafood in retail outlets.

In sport Matt Elkerton and Rob Burley are getting Behind the Desk to take a look at rugby league, arguing whether a champion player makes a team, or the team makes the player. Check out the story and video tomorrow.

Matt's also got a story on Clarence league player Daine Laurie chasing his dreams at Penrith this season.

