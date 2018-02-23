WE ARE NEWS: enjoy the fruits of our news gathering

AFTER A huge day out yesterday, DEX reporters are glued to their screens this morning writing up the yarns in their notebooks, editing videos and getting photos ready for online.

Reporter Caitlan Charles has a disturbing story from a patron at last night's Pelican Playhouse performance who walked out of the play straight into a noisy altercation on the street.

She's talking to the theatre, businesses and the police to find out if this is an issue that needs attention. And she has a video to give you a picture of how unpleasant it was.

Caitlan has interviewed Nymboida man Brenden Stockdale, who will have a 10-storey Telstra tower next to his house, the historic former village post office.

She's also cleaning up the last few items from the council meeting, concentrating on what are the plans for the controversial sale of 1 MacNaughton Place and its integration into the Maclean Waterfront Plan.

If you information that could help Caitlan contact her here.

Photojournalist Adam Hourigan is bucking the trend indoor today, as he tracks down images for the newspaper and online.

A goal for today is to turn a press release from the Relay for Life into a cracking story when he tracks down a participant to tell his or her story.

Last night he posted a story about Clarence Coast beaches and the fact none are ranked in Australia's top 25. We'd like to disagree.

Adam's also looking forward to tomorrow when he will be at Lawrence for the first walk across the new bridge, joining in the Maclean Pool party and covering a musical theatre workshop.

Then he'll be off to the local sports fields for cricket and two FFA Cup soccer games.

If you've got something for Adam, contact him here.

Cadet report Ebony Stansfield will be trying to get her own update on the local beaches and find out what impact erosion is having on them.

She's also tackling a sports story from the recent swimming carnivals to go with a gallery of pictures that will appear in the paper and online.

She's just edited a video she took of the release of the Adele the rescued Hawkbill turtle released back into the wild.

Later she'll be talking to the Red Cross Blood Bank about their Red 25 Campaign inspired by Grafton woman Holly Butcher's inspiring final message before she succumbed to cancer.

If you've got some information that will help Ebony, contact her here.

What are the chances of a child's made at the Grafton's Men's Shed ending up in the nursery of the next member of the English Royal Family?

That's the question chief of staff Tim Howard is examining as he looks into the short history of Debra the rocking zebra.

Tim's standing in for editor Bill North today, but he'll be working on a feature on the work of some Dutch university students, the Clarence Valley Council and Monash University into new methods of flood mitigation.

If you've got something for Tim, contact him here.

Matt Elkerton's week is at the tip of the pointy end as he prepares sport for Saturday's paper.

League fans can catch up with the South Grafton Rebels as they prepare to take on the Navy in the Sergeant Matthew Locke Cup in Bellingen this weekend.

He's also looking at Yamba next row in the Battle of the Boats, this weekend near Forster.

And of course, he'll be catching up with cricketers renewing hostilities tomorrow afternoon in the CRCA and LCCA competitions.

Contact Matt here to help out or put in your team or club's report.

To talk to a reporter you can phone in on 6643 0500 or email our newsroom here.