WE’RE FOR YOU: Entering a brave new world together

Stay up to date FREE* with all the information you need.

Reverened Canon Dr Gregory Jenks, dean of the Christ Church Cathedral in Grafton. Adam Hourigan

"THESE are challenging times for our community and will be a real test of our resilience."

Those were the words of Dean of Grafton, the Very Reverend Dr Gregory Jenks, in a recent email informing of Christ Church Cathedral Grafton's decision to close the church doors and livestream Sunday services.

Hopefully these changes are only temporary, and we return to some form of normality soon, when we can send our kids to play weekend sport, head out to see our favourite shows and, most importantly for many, return to work.

The coronavirus pandemic is having a profound impact on the communities we serve, and over the past few weeks people have turned to this masthead in record numbers to get the information they need.

There's never been a time in our recent history where the need for accurate and up to date information has been so critical. With the pandemic sweeping the globe, authorities have made major announcements affecting everyone's lives daily, sometimes hourly.

You cannot rely on your social media feed or friends. You need stories written by journalists using trusted sources and experts - delivered to you as they happen.

Fortunately, we remain firmly committed to continuing to bring you all the latest information as it comes to hand.

As part of our commitment, from today we are offering 28 days of full digital access for free.

It's a chance for you to see the very best of what we have to offer during this unprecedented time. Once the 28 days is up, it will be followed by another 28 days at a discount of 50%.

If you want a paper delivered as well, it's just $1 a day for print and full digital access, for the first eight weeks.



As a valued subscriber, not only do you have unlimited access to all our content digitally but you also unlock our digital print edition - a full replica of the daily newspaper on the device(s) of your choice. That means that even if you are in quarantine and can't get to the newsagent or supermarket, you can still enjoy your morning ritual.

We are at the start of the biggest story in living memory; the beginning of a few months of previously unimaginable scenarios that will leave our world changed forever.

Our commitment to you through the months ahead is the same as it has been since the very first edition on Tuesday, June 21, 1850: to serve Clarence Valley folk by publishing information they can trust.

This is a commitment that has held firm through world wars and great depressions, and we will not waiver from it during this crisis too. You can rest assured we will be doing our very best to ensure that our standards remain high, that we avoid sensationalising, and that you can believe what we publish.

For our increasing number of existing Daily Examiner subscribers - who have grown by more than 250 per cent at the three-quarter mark of this financial year - I personally want to thank you for your ongoing support and remind you that your membership remains valuable, even during this 28-day window of free access in the interests of public health and safety.

Editor Bill North and his team at The Daily Examiner are here to bring you all the latest breaking news and critical information - through email, alerts and social media.

Thank you again for being a valued reader of The Daily Examiner. We do not take it for granted.

We're for you.

Bill North

Editor, The Daily Examiner