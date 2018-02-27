WE ARE NEWS: roads, aged care and schools on agenda

THE DAILY Examiner newshounds are on the scent this morning chasing stories across the Clarence Valley.

Report Caitlan Charles is working on a follow-up story to her expose of the tower Telstra proposes to build just metres from an historic property in Nymboida. She's investigating why Telstra and Optus cannot share a tower. Their stories are the coverage is not good enough. But is this so?

Caitlan is building a campaign to ensure local schools have enough money to get the equipment they need to function effectively. She's looking at ways the community can become more involved in either providing the funding or attracting funds from elsewhere to local schools.

She's also in charge of our weekly free newspaper, Coastal Views for this week and is chasing up some stories with a Lower Clarence slant.

Photo journalist and tech nerd Adam Hourigan has posted a story online about the latest delay to the National Broadband Network arriving here.

He's also heading to Dougherty Villa today for their 25th-anniversary celebrations.

Cadet reporter Ebony Stansfield will begin working on a five-work combined editorial and advertising feature with Grafton Shoppingworld today.

She's also tying up some loose ends with her story with local bus companies who say a ban on using Clarence St is adding 20 minutes to some of their bus routes.

Ebony has been investigating the extent of beach erosion on the Clarence Coast and is close to presenting a report into the state they're in.

DEX chief of staff Tim Howard preparing to head to the Dougherty Villa 25th celebration, where he plans to catch up with new CEO Duncan McKim.

Duncan's taking over from outgoing CEO Phil Belletty, who's stuck around to help Duncan get up to speed.

Tim's also working with Diggers Camp residents appalled at the state of the only road in and out of the village.

An advertising campaign has boosted tourist use of the road, but the locals are saying for their cars' sakes, the road is in drastic need of repair.

He also went out to Wooli on Sunday for the farewell barbecue for local legend Brian Frederiksen, which included a 'nine carrot' gold presentation. Yes, you read that correctly.

In sport, Matt Elkerton plans to catch up with the Yamba boat crew which made the final in the Battle of the Boats, the only country club to do any good in the annual competiton dominated by metropolitan crews.

He's also chasing up some local players and a coach involved in teams playing in the Andrew Johns and Laurie Daley Cup under-16 rugby league competitions.

