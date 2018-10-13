We're in for a gloomy weekend

THE RAIN is not going to stop.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a 100% chance of rain each day this weekend into next week.

While the majority of the Clarence River is steady, there are some parts rising after nearly 24 hour of rain.

The Clarence River at Yamba is rising, and is currently at 1.32m. The Wooli River is also rising, at the caravan park by 0.19m and entrance by 0.45m.

The upper Clarence River remains steady.

The Clarence Valley hasn't received as much rain as some of its neighbours, with the highest level of rainfall in the last 24 hours being recorded at Minnie Water.

The Orara River is still on flood watch for minor flooding.

This flood watch means that people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.

Flood warnings will be issued if minor flood level is expected to be exceeded at key sites along the main rivers for which the Bureau of Meteorology provides a flood warning service.

Severe weather warnings will be issued or updated if very heavy rain is forecast or observed.

There is a hazardous surf warning currently for the Byron and Coffs coasts, and people are asked to stay out of the water.

NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advise that: