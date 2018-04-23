WE'RE FOR NEWS: Preview DEX for Friday, May 24

The front page of The Daily Examiner on Friday, 25th May, 2018.

The front page of The Daily Examiner on Friday, 25th May, 2018. Bill North

IT'S all systems go in the Clarence Valley at the moment - and it's not just the highway, bridge and jail.

DA approvals for 2018 passed the $100 million mark at Clarence Valley Council this week, more than four times the amount last year. As a result local businesses are being run off their feet with a whole range of new developments from new subdivisions to storm repairs.

Meanwhile former Clarence MP Steve Cansdell has called out the NSW Government on its lack of action to support the 23 unpaid Wave 5 subcontractors. He's suggested the government has a moral obligation to come to the table with a rescue package for these local businesses and that they could do it without slugging the taxpayer.

The past month or so we've been running our #CVPets series - where we ask our Facebook readers to submit favourite photos of their pets, and we'll run a selection of the best in print. This week it's farm animals.

Behind The Sports Desk is our weekly stand off between sports gurus Matthew 'Moose' Elkerton and Jarrard 'Potts' Potter. The topic for tomorrow is whether the sin bin frenzy in the NRL has gone overboard.

We also produce a video of Behind The Sports Desk each week, which can be viewed on our website or on our Facebook page, and the audio is played on Loving Life FM at 6pm every Friday. Moose and Potts never fail to clash heads in spectacular fashion. Definitely worth a squizz I reckon.

We also investigate how our schools will fare under Federal Government's Gonski 2.0 funding, new flood mitigation for a community at high risk and a murder mystery party with a space age difference.

In sport we preview the NSW Girls Under-15 Hockey Championships which start in Grafton today, and the first women's AFL match set to be played in Grafton this weekend.

