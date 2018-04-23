WE'RE FOR NEWS: Preview DEX for Thursday, May 23

The front page of The Daily Examiner on Thursday, May 23, 2018.

The front page of The Daily Examiner on Thursday, May 23, 2018. Bill North

Here's a sneak peak at what's in tomorrow's edition of The Daily Examiner.

We feature a Lower Clarence dancer taking the world by storm, our school students leading the education technological revolution and much more.

Former Yamba resident Janessa Dufty has been receiving rave reviews and critical acclaim for her performances in the Sydney Dance Company's latest production, the unusually titled ab [intra].

In our front page story we're celebrating the fact more than 15 Clarence Valley schools were among Australia's first schools to participate in a trial to conduct NAPLAN tests online. Pick up a copy of the DEX for the full verdict from both students and principals.

We also caught up with the Grafton Salvation Army husband and wife team of Martin and Kylie Herring. The friendly couple are leading the Red Shield Appeal this weekend and would love more volunteers to come on board with the doorknock.

Meanwhile, the plight of 23 sub-contractors left out of pocket since the collapse of Ostwald Bros last August has reached the floor of NSW parliament. It looks like it's becoming a political pawn in the next state election. Let's just hope at the end of the day the welfare of the small business owners affected - many of whom live right here in the Clarence Valley - is not forgotten and they see some form of real compensation for their losses.

There's plenty more inside, including the Grafton Chamber of Commerce's call to halt Clarence Valley Council's sale of the Visitor Information Centre in South Grafton, this week's best 'Cover Image' submissions to our Facebook page, full competition results from the Grafton Show and an exclusive with legendary singer songwriter Eric Bogle.

In sport, we report on the latest developments of an alleged racist slur aimed at South Grafton Rebels player Luke French during a Group 2 Rugby League game on the weekend. The brother of Parramatta Eels winger Bevan French was walking from the field after being sent off for striking an opponent at the time of the incident.

As is the case every Thursday, we deliver the weekly bowls results from clubs across the valley and the weekly winners for all 10 species categories in The Daily Examiner Fishing Competition compiled by the one and only Dick Richards.

