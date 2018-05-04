Change your Twitter password now

‘We found this error ourselves, removed the passwords, and are implementing plans to prevent this bug from happening again,’ Twitter said. Picture: Matt Rourke

TWITTER has urged all its users to change their passwords after a glitch exposed some in plain text on its internal network.

The social network said an internal investigation found no indication any of the 330 million passwords were stolen or misused by insiders but told all users to consider changing them "out of an abundance of caution", The Sun reports.

Jack Dorsey's site did not say how many passwords were affected.

A Twitter spokesman said: "When you set a password for your Twitter account, we use technology that masks it so no one at the company can see it.

"We recently identified a bug that stored passwords unmasked in an internal log. We have fixed the bug, and our investigation shows no indication of breach or misuse by anyone.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we ask that you consider changing your password on all services where you've used this password."

A person familiar with the company's response said the number was "substantial" and that they were exposed for "several months".

Twitter discovered the bug a number of weeks ago and has reported it to some regulators, said the person, who was not authorised to discuss the matter, the Mirror reports.

A spokesman said: "We mask passwords through a process called hashing using a function known as bcrypt, which replaces the actual password with a random set of numbers and letters that are stored in Twitter's system.

"This allows our systems to validate your account credentials without revealing your password. This is an industry standard.

"Due to a bug, passwords were written to an internal log before completing the hashing process.

"We found this error ourselves, removed the passwords, and are implementing plans to prevent this bug from happening again.

"We are very sorry this happened. We recognise and appreciate the trust you place in us, and are committed to earning that trust every day."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.