WE'RE STILL HERE: How to contact your local journalists

The team leading The Daily Examiner into the digital-only era consists of deputy editor Jarrard Potter, chief photographer Adam Hourigan, digital producer Jenna Thompson and editor Bill North.

GONE are the days of wandering up to The Daily Examiner office, engaging in a casual conversation with the front desk clerk, and requesting to speak to a reporter.

We really are in a digital world these days, with our entire stable of journalists stationed from home.

But that doesn't mean we are unreachable. In fact, given the wide geographic spread of our team based in the Clarence Valley, we are better positioned to respond to breaking news events and cater to hyper local audiences.

We are still as capable and available as ever to meet people and attend events for interviews, photos and videos, and fulfil our role as journalists.

Several people have asked 'so how do get in contact with a reporter now?'

The best way to pitch a story to us continues to be via email to dailyexaminer@news.com.au, or for sport matters dailyexaminersport@news.com.au

However, each of us can be contacted directly. Here are our details:

The Daily Examiner editor Bill North.

Bill North

Editor

Grafton

6643 0574

william.north@news.com.au

The Daily Examiner deputy editor Jarrard Potter.

Jarrard Potter

Deputy Editor, Senior Reporter

Maclean

6643 0511

jarrard.potter@news.com.au

The Daily Examiner digital producer Jenna Thompson.

Jenna Thompson

Digital Producer

Lawrence

6643 0588

jenna.thompson1@news.com.au

The Daily Examiner chief photographer Adam Hourigan.

Adam Hourigan

Chief Photographer

Townsend

6643 0552

adam.hourigan@news.com.au

Coffs Coast Advocate photojournalist Tim Jarrett.

Tim Jarrett

Coffs Coast Advocate

Upper Orara

6643 0533

tim.jarrett@news.com.au

