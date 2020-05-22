Wesley Mission snaps up Clarence community services organisation

Clarence Care & Support service manager Kerry Little when the service was rellaunched in 2017.

NATIONAL community services provider Wesley Mission has established a foothold in the region with its successful tender for Clarence Valley Care & Support.

The local organisation described itself as an independent not for profit organisation, but it was run under the auspices of Clarence Valley Council, which has been looking to divest itself of the organisation for at least 12 months.

In August last year the council, in confidential session, voted against merging CCS with an outside entity.

Instead it voted to transform the service from a council entity to an outside-council not for profit organisation by July 2020.

The council revealed it was prepared to spend $1.9 million on the merger, but this was not enough to cover the to transform the organisation prior to the move.

At the same time the council stumbled over moves to switch more than $3 million allocated to CCS to road maintenance.

Staff should soon receive letters on a letterhead bearing both Wesley Mission and CCS logos advising them of the merger.

Yesterday the council revealed Wesley Mission was the successful tenderer for CCS after council approved the tender during a confidential section of its April 28 meeting.

Council general manager Ashley Lindsay said Wesley Mission proposed to continue all current services provided by CCS.

“It was important to council that we could assure our Clarence Care & Support clients that they will continue to receive the same service,” he said.

“This is a great opportunity for Clarence Care & Support to become part of a highly regarded service provider in the sector, offering it greater flexibility in an industry that is experiencing rapid growth and expansion of opportunity”.

Wesley Mission CEO the Rev Keith Garner described the acquisition as a natural continuation of the broad range of community services Wesley Mission already offers in Northern NSW. “Our aim is to commence providing home care and disability services to clients of Clarence Care & Support from July 1, 2020.

“We will be working closely with the team from Clarence Care & Support to make the transition process as smooth as possible for both clients and staff.”

Neither organisation has revealed if jobs will go because of the transition.