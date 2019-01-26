Machete rampage: Two at large after cars stolen, pub rammed

UPDATE: TWO men are in custody and another two are on the run after a spate of frightening robberies across the region this morning.

In total, four cars were stolen, a pub ram-raided and a number of residents left shaken after a group - one armed with a machete - stormed their homes and threatened them in an early morning crime spree.

The rampage began about 4am in Westbrook where a family was twice threatened with a knife before two cars were stolen.

Police also believe the 2am theft of a Pajero from Kearneys Spring later found in Westbrook is linked to the incidents.

The group then drove off without paying for fuel at a service station in Westbrook.

Detectives believe the same group is related to the ram-raid of the Millmerran Hotel this morning.

Police say the group threatened an elderly man with the machete about 9.30am in Cotswold Hills, stealing another car before taking off.

Just a few hours later two men, 18 and 27, were arrested after travelling in two cars at high speed in close proximity before police deployed stingers and apprehended the pair in Felton South.

"We believe we have the offender with the machete, who used the machete, in custody," Superintendent Mark Kelly said.

"Don't take offenders on, report them to us and we will catch them.

"We will catch the offenders and we will retain the vehicles."

Police are still looking for two more people they believe were involved in the violent ordeals.

Detectives are also appealing for information in relation to a stolen 2018 Toyota Hilux dual-cab ute with black rims and a bull bar and a silver 2007 Toyota Camry.

Police are investigating.