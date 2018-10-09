Dogs play hard ball on Adams

Marcus Adams is keen to link with the Lions. Picture: Michael Klein

BRISBANE is still optimistic it can secure Western Bulldogs defender Marcus Adams in a trade, despite the clubs not talking at Marvel Stadium.

Adams, 25, is contracted at Whitten Oval for another two years but has requested a move north. He would bolster the Lions' backline playing alongside full-back Harris Andrews.

Brisbane is set to declare pick 22 off the table for Adams, given his injury history.

"We started some preliminary discussions with the Doggies (on Sunday)," Lions football boss David Noble said.

"We didn't catch up with them today … but at least we've got 10 days to work our way through that.

"I'm not sure if they're playing hard ball but certainly we'd like to have discussions with them."

The Lions talked to Fremantle about midfielder Lachie Neale and struck a deal with Geelong for Lincoln McCarthy.

The injury-prone small forward was traded along with picks 54 and 57 in exchange for picks 42 and 60.

Neale and McCarthy played junior football together and were both drafted in 2011; Neale by the Dockers at No.58 and McCarthy by the Cats at No.66.

McCarthy, 24, managed just 29 games in seven seasons.

Lions defender Darcy Gardiner, himself a former Cat, has long been a fan of McCarthy and his ability to mentor younger players.

Noble said the Lions had a "strong focus" on bringing in players aged 23-26.

Lincoln McCarthy has moved from Geelong to Brisbane. Picture: Jerad Williams

"McCarthy fits that brief and has certainly been a player of interest for us over the past 12 months," Noble said.

"Lincoln brings a range of skills we can use both through the midfield and as a pressure forward. His ability to mark the ball for his size also provides the versatility we are looking for."

The Dogs have made it known they will not allow Adams an easy passage to the Lions.

"Marcus signalled that intention over the weekend, that he would like a fresh start at Brisbane," Dogs list chief Sam Power said.

"From our end, Marcus has got two more years on a contract, so he's a required player at the Western Bulldogs. We'll hold him to the contract. He's a required player."

Adams has managed 27 games in three years because of injuries and pondered a move home to Perth in 2016.