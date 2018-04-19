Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coach of the Wanderers, Josey Gombau looks on dejected
Coach of the Wanderers, Josey Gombau looks on dejected
Soccer

BREAKING: Wanderers sack Gombau after missing finals

by Staff Writers
19th Apr 2018 10:31 AM

THE Western Sydney Wanderers have announced via a media release on Thursday that they have parted ways with coach Josep Gombau.

 

After just six months in charge of the club, the Spanish manager will leave the club effective immediately.

 

Gombau was appointed as head coach in November after Tony Popovic sensationally left the club on the eve of the season.

 

Pressure intensified around the boss after his side failed to qualifty for the finals series. The Wanderers looked set to sneak into the top six, before a final day home loss to Adelaide United saw them leapfrogged by the Brisbane Roar.

 

The club will review their 2017-18 season, which saw them miss the finals before appointing a new head coach for season 2018-19.

a league coach josep gombau soccer western sydney wanderers

Top Stories

    Iluka illustrator takes expedition to past

    Iluka illustrator takes expedition to past

    News NSW State Library to showcase work of Iluka artist on William Carron

    • 19th Apr 2018 10:00 AM
    State funds promised for community projects

    State funds promised for community projects

    Council News Funding allocated for sporting and historical projects

    • 19th Apr 2018 10:00 AM
    Casino Labor candidate confident he is man for Page

    Casino Labor candidate confident he is man for Page

    Politics Casino candidate for pre-selection confident of beating out mayor

    Bree's blooms make the front page

    Bree's blooms make the front page

    News With a little help from some new friends, Bree's garden goes global

    Local Partners